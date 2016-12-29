See our picks for photos of the year By: Maximilian Franz December 29, 2016 Photos at the unveiling of the new Baltimore Water Taxi which is a collaboration between Sagamore Ventures and Maritime Applied Physics Corporation. (The Daily Record/ Maximilian Franz). Nelson Patterson, senior technician at Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, welds the hull of one of the new water taxi’s at the unveiling of the new Baltimore Water Taxi which is a collaboration between Sagamore Ventures and Maritime Applied Physics Corporation. (The Daily Record/ Maximilian Franz). Court of Appeals Judge Lynne A. Battaglia sitting at her desk surrounded by birthday decorations the day before her 70th birthday, which just happens to be the retirement age from the highest court in Maryland. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) 10-6-2016 Westminster, MD- Hugh Rodell, owner of Seasonal Evergreen, who contracts with the army and air force exchange service, is seen here picking up 17 bins of pumpkins from Baugher’s Orchard in Westminster. He has been buying from Baugher’s for the past 8 years and this shipment is going all the way to to Fort Myer and Fort Belvoir in Virginia to be setup in farm patches for military families to buy for the holidays. (The Daily Record/ Maximilian Franz). The Liquefied Natural Gas tanks at the BGE Spring Gardens facility at the I-95-395 interchange are being painted with iconic Baltimore themed designs in honor of the company’s 200th Anniversary. BGE was founded in 1816 as The Gas Light Company of Baltimore and is the oldest Gas utility company in North America. The murals are being painted by G. C. Zamas & Company, Inc. and should be completed for the 200th Celebration on June 17th. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Six year old Dhalia Millett takes a break from helping her mother shovel snow on the front sidewalk of their home in Northeast Baltimore, after a powerful winter storm dumped nearly 40 inches of snow of central Maryland. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) A seagull takes flight from a bank of plowed snow along the inner harbor promenade after a powerful winter storm dumped nearly 40 inches of snow of central Maryland. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) 1.25.2016 BALTIMORE, MD- Snow removal Crews build massive piles of snow removed from Baltimore City streets and hauled to a parking lot under Interstate 395 by West Ostend Street near M&T Bank Stadium after a severe winter storm dumped nearly 40 inches of snow on Central Maryland. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Vice President Joe Biden, speaking at the launch of the Bloomberg- Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Johns Hopkins, said it would be the key to finding new treatment to cure cancer. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) 6.14.16 GLEN BURNIE, MD-Rebecca Tse, Lab Technician taking measurements in the Burn Test Room at the Chesapeake Bay Candle Company production facility in Glen Burnie, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary on 6-17-16. The candle company does about half of its production in Maryland and the rest oversees which is a new trend for companies to try and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) 5-17-2016 BALTIMORE, MD- Cirque du Soleil performer Lisanna Ohn, who portrays the Tipani chief in Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Toruk’ show tour, stopped by the Baltimore Visitor Center Tuesday to promote the show, which ran from June 9-12th at Royal Farms arena in Baltimore. ‘Toruk’ is inspired by James Carmeron’s ‘Avator’; the production, however, is set in Pandora in what would be 3,000 years before the original story. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) A crash test conducted by the Maryland Department of transportation was used to kick off a new safety belt campaign at Martin State Airport. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Emergency workers search the area around a CSX train that derailed in the howard street tunnel at Mount royal Station. At least 13 cars derails at 5:30 am, one containing Acetone. (The Daily record/Maximilian Franz) dsc_9251 dsc_9251 Senator Robert A.”Bobby” Zirkin, D- Baltimore County, hugs Marcia Goldman, mother of Noah Leotta, a police officer who was killed by a drunk driver, as Noah’s fater, Richard Leotta, looks on after a hearing before the final vote on Noah’s Law on the final night of the 2016 Maryland General Assembly. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Isla Huggins, 2 1/2, waits while her parents, Sara Klemm and Alex Huggins, fill out their ballots at the Roosevelt Recreation Center in Hampden. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) On election day 2016, the line to vote at the Enoch Pratt Free Library wrapped around the main lobby, which gave some Baltimore residents time to catch up on their reading. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Workers gather by the sidewalk of Main Street that caved in after Saturday night’s flooding in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, July 31, 2016. Historic, low-lying Ellicott City, Maryland, was ravaged by floodwaters Saturday night, killing a few people and causing devastating damage to homes and businesses, officials said. (Kevin Rector/The Baltimore Sun via AP) John Shoemaker, who runs furniture Shoemaker Country on Main Streets points to a water line in his basement, which had seven feet of water after Saturdayís flash flood. (The Daily Record / Anamika Roy) Fire fighters roll up their hoses after fighting a blaze at distroyed most of an abandoned block at the intersection of Fenwick avenue and East 28th street in Northeast Batlimore, a neighborhood that has seen a rash of fires is the past month. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Newly sworn-in Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Joseph Michael Getty is helped with his red robe by his three daughters, from left, Emma, Laura and Madison, after the ceremony at the House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis Monday. (The Daily Record / Maximilian Franz) Protestors demonstrate outside of the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse awaiting the verdict in the trial of Officer Caesar Goodson, the driver who was charged in the Freddie Gray murder case. (The Dailly Record/Maximilian Franz) Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the circuit court Thursday morning after Judge Barry Williams aquitted Officer Caesar Goodson on all charges in connection with the death of Freddie Gray. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) The setting sun reflects on the recently erected Exelon headquarters in Harbor Point. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) A construction worker lowers some lumber on a cherry picker from the site of the Skip Viragh Outpatient Cancer Building at Johns Hopkins. Part of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, the 10 story building will provide clinical services to patients with solid tumors , serving the 180 current daily patients and caring for 60 to 80 new patients each week. The project is set to be complete by early 2018. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) From Left, Brooke Hall, Founder and CEO, and Justin Allen, Creative Strategist, at What Works Studio, concept designers behind the vision of Light Ctiy. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Baltimore was home to the first large-scale international light festival in the United States and featured interactive exhibits all over downtown like this peacock outside of the Pier 5 hotel. The festival welcomed over 400,000 visitors and generated $33.8 Million in economic impact. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz) Water levels in Baltimore County’s Lock Raven Reservoir are a bit lower than usual due to the lack of recent rainfall. But that hasn’t stopped families from enjoying the beach along Loch Raven Drive to feed the resident geese and ducks at sunset. 