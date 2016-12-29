Quantcast
Adnan Syed’s bail request denied

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 29, 2016

Adnan Syed's request that he be released on bail while the state's appeal of his new trial grant is pending was denied Wednesday without a hearing. Syed's first-degree murder conviction, which was the subject of the first season of the “Serial” podcast, was vacated by retired Baltimore City Circuit Judge Martin P. Welch in June and a new trial ...

