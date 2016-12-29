Quantcast
Lawyer’s remark to client not reason enough to postpone trial, CSA finds

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 29, 2016

Despite claims his public defender told him to 'have fun in jail' prior to his trial for armed robbery, the Court of Special Appeals has rejected a Wicomico County man's claim that a judge should have granted a postponement so he could get a new lawyer.

