Dimensions Healthcare to pay $125K to settle sex discrimination suit

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 30, 2016

Dimensions Healthcare System has agreed to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged the company denied a promotion to an employee because she took several months of maternity leave. The EEOC filed suit on behalf of Cassandra Crawford last year in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, claiming the ...

