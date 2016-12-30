Quantcast
Growing number of Americans are retiring outside the US

They cite cost of living as chief factor for the move

By: Associated Press Maria Zamudio December 30, 2016

  Newly widowed, Kay McCowen quit her job, sold her house, applied for Social Security and retired to Mexico. It was a move she and her husband, Mel, had discussed before he passed away in 2012. "I wanted to find a place where I could afford to live off my Social Security," she said. "The weather here ...

