Hogan appoints Lewis to vacant Baltimore legislative seat

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 30, 2016

Gov. Larry Hogan Friday appointed Robbyn Lewis to the House of Delegates to fill a vacated seat in the 46th district in Baltimore City. The official appointment by the governor follows the recommendation of the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee. Lewis replaces Pete Hammen, who left the state legislature after taking a position in Baltimore Mayor ...

