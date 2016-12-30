Quantcast
Prince George’s officials tout rising property values

By: Associated Press December 30, 2016

UPPER MARLBORO — Prince George's County officials say property values in some parts of the county are rising faster than in the rest of the state. County Executive Rushern Baker's office said that assessments released this week show a 14 percent increase in commercial property values and a 12 percent increase in residential property values in ...

