Insurers seek to deny coverage to Yeardley Love’s killer

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 30, 2016

Insurance companies for George Huguely V, convicted in 2012 of murdering fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love, are asking a federal judge to allow them to decline to defend Huguely or cover any damages from the civil suit filed by Love's mother because he has not cooperated with their investigators and his conduct falls outside ...

