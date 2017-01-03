Quantcast
CFPB: Md. sees uptick in complaints against financial firms

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer January 3, 2017

The latest report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shows the federal agency received about 32,000 complaints about financial institutions from Maryland customers from September to December of 2016. The report uses a three-month rolling average to looks at trends in the number of complaints. Trends highlighted in the report are consistent with findings on the ...

