Md. commission charges Nance with ‘disrespectful and unprofessional’ conduct

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 3, 2017

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge whose declaration of a mistrial in 2015 following repeated clashes with defense counsel led to the dismissal of first-degree murder charges now faces formal disciplinary proceedings by the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities for his “disrespectful and unprofessional demeanor” in court. The majority of the charges against Judge Alfred Nance ...

