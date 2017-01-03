Quantcast
Frosh seeks statewide policy on testing sexual assault kits

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2017

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has recommended law enforcement agencies across the state adopt a uniform policy on testing sexual assault kits, including notifying victims of test results and keeping untested kits for at least 20 years. The proposals are part of a report released Tuesday by the attorney general's office, "Statewide Accounting of Untested Sexual Assault Evidence Kits," ...

