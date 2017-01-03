Quantcast
Don't Miss

Toshiba signs lease at Hopkins science and tech park

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 3, 2017

Toshiba Medical Research Institute USA Inc. has signed a lease at 1812 Ashland Ave. in the Science + Technology Park at Johns Hopkins in east Baltimore and intends to operate a medical research facility. Forrest City-New East Baltimore Partnership, the master developer, announced the lease on Monday. Other tenants at the $63 million building, which provides ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo