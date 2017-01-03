Quantcast
Don't Miss

More than 1,100 law school professors oppose Sessions’s nomination

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Sari Horwitz January 3, 2017

A group of more than 1,100 law school professors from across the country is sending a letter to Congress Tuesday urging the Senate to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., for attorney general. The letter, signed by law professors from 170 law schools in 48 states, is also scheduled to run as a full-page ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo