Baltimore suburban office market outpaces city

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 4, 2017

The Baltimore metro area’s office market defied national trends as the suburbs displayed stronger fundamentals than downtown, according to a recent report from CBRE. In major metro areas across the country, office markets in urban areas thrive compared to suburban submarkets as employers move to cities attempting to attract younger workers who supposedly prefer a city ...
