Quantcast
Don't Miss

Chesapeake acquires potential industrial site

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 4, 2017

Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC purchased 101 acres of property in Edgewood primed for the development of industrial/warehouse buildings. Located near the intersection of Trimble and Emmorton roads, the property provides enough space for construction of up to 400,000 square feet. “We are investigating our options and timing for this site, but our company has been extremely ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo