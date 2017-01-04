Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan ignores legislature, demands school leaders come to Annapolis

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 4, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday said he will ignore a legislative prohibition that seeks to end a requirement that school system leaders appear before the Board of Public Works in an annual event known as "Beg-a-thon." Hogan ordered the secretary of the Board of Public Works to inform officials at all of Maryland's public school systems ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo