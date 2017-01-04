Quantcast
Klein Enterprises invests in shopping center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 4, 2017

An affiliate of Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises purchased a shopping center in Winchester, Virginia, for $15.9 million. Hobby Lobby anchors the 104,703-square-foot Pleasant Valley Shopping Center. Other tenants include Cici’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and Staples. “Pleasant Valley increases our commercial portfolio to more than 2.2 million square feet. We’re looking forward to continuing to expand outside the Baltimore ...

