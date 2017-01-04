Klein Enterprises invests in shopping center

Share this: Email

An affiliate of Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises purchased a shopping center in Winchester, Virginia, for $15.9 million. Hobby Lobby anchors the 104,703-square-foot Pleasant Valley Shopping Center. Other tenants include Cici’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and Staples. “Pleasant Valley increases our commercial portfolio to more than 2.2 million square feet. We’re looking forward to continuing to expand outside the Baltimore ...