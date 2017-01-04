Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

COOL SPACE

The Daily Record's legal blog

This Mount Vernon property on Cathedral Street is a mix of apartments and rental space. (Loopnet)
This Mount Vernon property on Cathedral Street is a mix of apartments and rental space. (Loopnet)

Mount Vernon property offers income potential

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 4, 2017

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 1015-1017 Cathedral St., Baltimore Property type: Multifamily/Retail Built: 1900 Size: 8,930 square feet Listing price: $1.4 million Contact: Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE, 410-960-3962; justin.verner@svn.com These two mixed-use buildings present investors with an opportunity to draw income from apartments, retail and garage in the city’s flourishing Mount Vernon neighborhood. The properties, ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo