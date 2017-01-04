Mount Vernon property offers income potential

Share this: Email

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 1015-1017 Cathedral St., Baltimore Property type: Multifamily/Retail Built: 1900 Size: 8,930 square feet Listing price: $1.4 million Contact: Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE, 410-960-3962; justin.verner@svn.com These two mixed-use buildings present investors with an opportunity to draw income from apartments, retail and garage in the city’s flourishing Mount Vernon neighborhood. The properties, ...