Reisterstown center fetches $19.9M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 4, 2017

The Chartley Park-Landmark Shopping Center in Reisterstown sold for $19.9 million. MD Equities LLC purchased the 144,000-square-foot center at Chartley Drive and Route 140 from Landmark Shopping Center LLLP. The property is 94 percent leased. Tenants include Brick Bodies, M&T Banks and Family Dollar. “We congratulate the sellers who added long-term value and the buyers who acquired ...

