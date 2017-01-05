Quantcast
Don't Miss

Advocates rally to override Hogan’s renewable energy veto

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 5, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Clean energy advocates rallied in support of an expected effort by the General Assembly to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of legislation requiring more solar and wind electricity generation. The bill, which requires that the state generate 25 percent of its electricity using solar and wind technologies, passed in 2016 by veto-proof majorities. The ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo