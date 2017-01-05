Quantcast
The golden hour

By: C. Fraser Smith January 5, 2017

Rescue helicopters land on highways. Those same birds then head, as if on a wire, to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The revolutionary life-saving innovation came to  Maryland via Dr. Cowley’s force of will. It’s been continuously perfected by Dr. Thomas Scalea, the current Shock Trauma chief. And by government. By you, that is. When you see these ...

