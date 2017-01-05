Quantcast
Study: Ignition-interlock laws deter drunken drivers from getting behind wheel

By: The Washington Post Ashley Halsey III January 5, 2017

Drunken drivers are less likely to get behind the wheel if they know a conviction will require them to blow into a breath-testing device every time they want to start their car, research shows. Traffic fatalities have declined by 7 percent in states that mandate ignition interlocks for first-time drunken-driving offenders, according to a report released ...

