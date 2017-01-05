Quantcast
Holder, Clement battle over Md. Judiciary’s proposed bail-reform rule

Legal heavyweights square off at Maryland's top court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 5, 2017

Supporters and opponents of bail reform in Maryland brought out legal-advocacy firepower Thursday in their battle over a proposed judiciary rule designed to prevent judicial officers from imposing bail on criminal defendants beyond their financial means.

