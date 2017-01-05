Quantcast
Don't Miss

On the matter of a transportation projects scoring law

By: Commentary: January 5, 2017

I find rather curious the ongoing political theater roiling the state over Maryland’s newly enacted transportation projects scoring law. You see, several years ago, I chaired the Maryland Blue Ribbon Commission on Transportation Funding. Ordered by the General Assembly and the governor, the commission comprised 28 members, including members of the General Assembly, governor’s Cabinet, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo