Tim Foley | Business Volunteers Md.

Tim Foley has joined Business Volunteers Maryland as its new director of growth and business development.

In his new role, he will be responsible for building awareness of how of Business Volunteers can empower local companies to unlock their potential to do good, to develop their employees and to support the nonprofit community.

Foley is from the United Kingdom and moved to Baltimore in 2009 after five years in the travel industry running art gallery sales and development.

Foley recently worked in the tech industry after spending six years as a senior account executive with the Baltimore Business Journal. Tim also volunteers with Sharp Dressed Man and sits on the advisory board for Soccer Without Borders.

