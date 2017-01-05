Under Armour launches sleepwear line featuring Tom Brady

Under Armour wants its athletes to sleep better with its new line of sleepwear endorsed by New England Patriots quarterback and Under Armour athlete Tom Brady.

The new product line was unveiled Thursday at CES 2017, the consumer electronics and technology tradeshow in Las Vegas. Brady wore his new pajamas to a Patriots press conference after the new product line was announced.

“Proper sleep has helped me get to where I am today as an athlete and it is something that I continue to rely on every day,” Brady said in a statement.

Sleep doctors from Johns Hopkins Medicine talked about the science behind the importance of sleep at CES, Under Armour said in a press release. The Baltimore sports apparel giant also released a new features on the UA Record app that lets users track their sleep schedule and use that data to get better insight about their sleep.

The brand also displayed its new line of Record-equipped running shoes at the tradeshow.