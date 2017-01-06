Doug Copp | Kinsley Construction

dDoug Copp transitioned from Kinsley Construction Inc.’s headquarters in York, Pennsylvania to lead the company’s estimating and preconstruction team in their Timonium office. As director of preconstruction services, Copp collaborates with clients, design professionals, authorities having jurisdiction and subcontractors to deliver high-quality projects. He provides management of the overall coordination of projects during preconstruction, and is responsible for the performance of the preconstruction team.

Copp joined Kinsley in 2001 with extensive experience and relationships in the Maryland marketplace. His degrees include a Bachelor of Science in nuclear engineering from Penn State University and a Bachelor of Arts with a physics concentration from Lock Haven University. His certifications include Green Advantage Commercial and ASHE Health Care Construction.

