Judge preserves officers’ defamation, malicious prosecution claims against Mosby

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 6, 2017

A federal judge Friday preserved defamation and malicious prosecution claims brought by five Baltimore city police officers against State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby and the sheriff's office member who signed charging documents in connection with the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. Also pending  are claims for invasion of privacy and other Fourth Amendment violations, according ...

