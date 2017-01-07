Quantcast
Best Week, Worst Week: Chesapeake Bay improves; Baltimore City judge faces disciplinary hearings

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2017

Even the bad news was good news this week for the Chesapeake Bay, while a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge found himself in trouble again amid formal disciplinary proceedings. The bay was given a usually less-than-stellar C-minus grade in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s biennial State of the Bay report, but it was an improvement from a ...

