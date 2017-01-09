Quantcast
Don't Miss

Busch: Session will show difference in two parties’ ‘values’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — House Speaker Michael E. Busch enters the 2017 General Assembly session in his 14th year as speaker — the longest in the history of the state. During half of that tenure has been under a Republican governor — first Robert Ehrlich and then Larry Hogan. And while Hogan and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo