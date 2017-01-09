Cindy Ariosa | Long & Foster

Cindy Ariosa, senior vice president and regional manager at Long & Foster, has been named as one of the industry’s most influential leaders for 2017 by Inman, a leading source of real estate news and analysis. Ariosa heads the Baltimore, Eastern Shore and Western Maryland region of Long & Foster.

Ariosa has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry and oversees 46 Long & Foster offices in the Baltimore, Eastern Shore and western areas of Maryland. In May 2016, she was named as chairman of the board of directors of MRIS, one of the largest multiple listing service systems in the country.

The Inman Influencer List recognizes numerous professionals who shape, change and influence the industry, including executives, entrepreneurs, marketers, advocates, tech startup founders, hackers and more. They bring a diverse blend of credentials, viewpoints, backgrounds and experiences to the business, as well as creativity, talent and unique insights.

