Mosby challenger confirms candidacy for state’s attorney in ’18

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore criminal defense lawyer Charles N. Curlett Jr. will challenge Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2018, a decision he began considering last summer before filing paperwork with the Board of Elections in the fall. "Everything is trending in the wrong direction," Curlett said Monday. "Crime is up, convictions are down." Curlett, managing partner at Levin & ...