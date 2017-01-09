Quantcast
ELROY MATTHEWS v. WARDEN OF CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Double jeopardy In 2003, Elroy Matthews, appellant, appeared before the Circuit Court for Baltimore County and pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and related offenses. In exchange for that plea, the State agreed to recommend a sentence capped at forty-three years’ imprisonment. But the court subsequently sentenced Matthews ...

