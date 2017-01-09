Emily Atkinson | 212 Communications

212 Communications , a Baltimore-based boutique public relations and strategic communications firm, has promoted Emily Atkinson to senior account executive. Atkinson will be responsible for working with an array of clients, helping them develop long-term public relations strategies that will build reputations, brands and businesses. She also will assist clients with the execution of crisis communication plans.

