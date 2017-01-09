Quantcast
Don't Miss

Emily Atkinson | 212 Communications

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2017

atkinson-emily-212-communications212 Communications, a Baltimore-based boutique public relations and strategic communications firm, has promoted Emily Atkinson to senior account executive. Atkinson will be responsible for working with an array of clients, helping them develop long-term public relations strategies that will build reputations, brands and businesses. She also will assist clients with the execution of crisis communication plans.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo