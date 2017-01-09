Quantcast
Fowler: Economic report shows downtown Baltimore’s contributions

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 9, 2017

A Downtown Partnership of Baltimore report found that the core of the city more than carries its fair share of the tax burden, the group’s president said. The Economic Impact of Downtown Baltimore report, Kirby Fowler, the organization’s president, rebuts the perception that the traditional central business district takes more than it provides the city, said Kirby Fowler, ...

