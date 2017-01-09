Quantcast
Official charged in P.G. liquor board bribery conspiracy resigns

By: Associated Press January 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A Prince George's County liquor board official accused of a bribery conspiracy in which officials were paid for favorable liquor license actions has resigned from his post. Local news media outlets reports that Commissioner Anuj Sud resigned on Friday. Officials announced bribery and conspiracy charges against Sud, board Director David Dae Sok Son and two ...

