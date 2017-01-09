Quantcast
Convicted killer gets life in prison for Waldorf slaying

By: Associated Press January 9, 2017

LA PLATA — A man already serving a 45-year prison sentence for killing a cab driver has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of another slaying. Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington says 22-year-old Joshua Mebane was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison. Mebane was convicted of shooting ...

