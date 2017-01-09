Quantcast
Md.-based Marlow Sports now part of BSN

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2017

Dallas-based BSN Sports announced Monday it has added to its East Coast presence having completed the acquisition of Forestville-based Marlow Sports Inc., a distributor of team apparel and equipment in Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia since 1964. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition was the latest in string of deals to expand BSN’s reach. With the ...

