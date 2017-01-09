Quantcast
MICHAEL STAHLNECKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Warehouse search In the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Michael Stahlnecker, the appellant, was charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. He filed pretrial motions to suppress evidence seized during two searches of a ...

