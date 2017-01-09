Quantcast
Pugh aide’s swearing-in for House delayed following indictment

By: Staff and Wire Reports January 9, 2017

The swearing-in to the House of Delegates of a former legislative aide to then-Sen. Catherine Pugh has been delayed indefinitely due to charges that he violated state campaign laws related to campaign contributions. Gary Brown Jr. was scheduled to be sworn-in to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Robinson, who replaced Pugh in the Senate after Pugh ...

