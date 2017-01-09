Quantcast
Senate President Miller: Hogan listening to the wrong people

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. enters the 2017 session leading the 47-member chamber for his 30th year but just his seventh with a Republican governor. And while he describes Gov. Larry Hogan as a friend, Miller has felt the sting of the governor's political attacks, most recently on a transportation funding bill ...

