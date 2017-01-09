Quantcast
Don't Miss

Report: One-third of Md. households live paycheck to paycheck

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer January 9, 2017

One in three Maryland residents struggles to make ends meet and has to make tough decisions about finances every day, United Way reported in a study released Monday. Some 750,000 people in the state are classified as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE). Those are individuals and families that do not make enough money to have a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo