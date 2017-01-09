Quantcast
VW German executives said to face US diesel-case charges

Court filing against emissions official might lay out roadmap to charges involving more senior leadership

By: Bloomberg Tom Schoenberg, David McLaughlin and Andrew Harris January 9, 2017

U.S. prosecutors are planning to charge high-level Volkswagen AG executives based in Germany over the automaker’s emissions cheating scandal, according to a person familiar with the matter, after arresting a manager in the U.S. for allegedly misleading regulators. A top Volkswagen emissions-compliance executive Oliver Schmidt, 48, was arrested at Miami International Airport on Saturday and charged ...

