2017 Maryland General Assembly

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

A list of the members of the 2017 Maryland General Assembly   1st Legislative District – Allegany, Garrett & Washington counties Sen. George C. Edwards (R) Subdistrict 1A – Allegany & Garrett counties Del. Wendell R. Beitzel (R) Subdistrict 1B – Allegany County Del. Jason C. Buckel (R) Subdistrict 1 C – Allegany & Washington counties Del. Mike McKay (R)   2nd Legislative District – Washington ...

