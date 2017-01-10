Quantcast
4th Circuit revives ADA lawsuit against Maryland transit agency

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 10, 2017

Federal appeals court revives an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit a woman with cerebral palsy filed against the Maryland Transit Administration, alleging bus drivers refused to help her board the buses.

