Annapolis Summit 2017 — Welcome

Welcome to the Annapolis Summit! For the fourth year in a row, The Marc Steiner Show and The Daily Record will serve as your hosts for a behind-the-scenes preview of this year’s Maryland General Assembly session.

We are pleased to welcome back Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch for in-depth discussion and analysis of what we can expect during the 2017 session.

Their insights are one reason the Summit has become a must-attend event for Maryland’s most connected businesspeople and in-the-know politicos. Inside this magazine, readers also will find news analysis on this year’s major issues, leaders to watch, as well as handy guides to identifying and contacting lawmakers and lobbyists.

The Summit marks not only the start of the legislative session, but also The Daily Record’s expanded coverage, which will include an inside look at how government policies and legislative proposals affect business, the legal profession and local governments.

Throughout the session, we’ll have space dedicated to legislative coverage in both the print edition of The Daily Record and on our website. Plus, we’ll publish special sections. Once again, we will offer our popular Eye on Annapolis blog and we’ll provide an email news alert you can sign up for to keep abreast of all the coverage. (Visit TheDailyRecord.com.)

We know that what happens during these 90 days will have a critical impact on our readers, regardless of the profession in which they make a living. That’s why we, along with The Mark Steiner Show, are committed to providing such comprehensive and relevant coverage. We hope you enjoy it, as well as this year’s Annapolis Summit.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Publisher, The Daily Record

and Marc Steiner, Host, The Marc Steiner Show