Baltimore aiming to finish consent decree negotiations with feds this week

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017

Baltimore's mayor says her administration is close to an agreement with the federal government to overhaul police practices. The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Catherine Pugh said Monday that their goal is to be done this week. Last month, Attorney General Loretta Lynch put pressure on Baltimore saying "the ball is in the city's court" to conclude ...

