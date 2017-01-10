Quantcast
Change up: More personnel shifts expected in 2017

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Affairs Writer January 10, 2017

After two years of change in personnel in the legislature, 2017 is shaping up to be more of the same. And while only a small number of lawmakers — three so far as of late December — have departed before the coming session, the vacancies and shuffling of positions have set up the potential for conflicts ...

