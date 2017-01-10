Quantcast
DONALD LEROY NETZ, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Mutual affray Following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Donald Leroy Netz, Jr., appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault. In his appeal, Netz claims that the trial court erred in refusing to give a requested jury instruction on mutual affray. Read the opinion here:

