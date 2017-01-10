Quantcast
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 church members

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An unrepentant Dylann Roof was sentenced to death Tuesday for killing nine black church members during Bible study, the first person to face execution for federal hate crime convictions. A jury deliberated his sentence for about three hours, capping a trial in which the white man did not fight for his life or ...

